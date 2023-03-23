Forbes: Guardians worth $1.3 billion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Forbes, the Cleveland Guardians are worth $1.3 billion, which places them 25th among MLB teams.

That Cleveland valuation is flat compared to this time last year.

The New York Yankees are #1 at $7.1 billion.

The MLB average is $2.3 billion, up 12% from a year ago.

The Guardians’ budget could also be hurt by the pending bankruptcy of Diamond Sports, which owns Bally Sports Great Lakes.

BSGL is scheduled to pay the Guardians $55 million this season for TV rights.

The team was bought by Larry Dolan for $320 million in 2000. Current owner Paul Dolan is Larry’s son and took control of the team in 2013.

