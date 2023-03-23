2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Lung cancer advocate heads to D.C. to improve research funding

FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When more than 40 lung cancer advocates descend upon the nation’s capitol on March 29, Cleveland’s Portia Booker will be standing with them. She’ll be meeting with members of Congress to improve the amount of federal funding going towards lung cancer research, prevention and screening.

Booker’s mother was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer. She knows first hand just how difficult the disease can be. That’s why she feels that the investments in public health initiatives around lung cancer can be so crucial.

The Congressional meetings are a part of the American Lung Association’s “Lung Force Advocacy Day”, which has been urging the federal government for more support since 2016. They are hoping to establish “robust, sustainable and predictable federal funding increases for lung cancer research, prevention and quality and affordable healthcare”.

More information on Advocacy Day can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe

Latest News

Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody;’ customers speak out about local contractor
Suspect in stolen Kia points gun at Cleveland officers
Suspect in stolen Kia points gun at Cleveland officers
‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody;’ customers speak out about local...
‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody;’ customers speak out about local contractor
10 years later, is Aliza Sherman’s murder any closer to being solved?
10 years later, is Aliza Sherman’s murder any closer to being solved?