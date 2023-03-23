Lung cancer advocate heads to D.C. to improve research funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When more than 40 lung cancer advocates descend upon the nation’s capitol on March 29, Cleveland’s Portia Booker will be standing with them. She’ll be meeting with members of Congress to improve the amount of federal funding going towards lung cancer research, prevention and screening.

Booker’s mother was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer. She knows first hand just how difficult the disease can be. That’s why she feels that the investments in public health initiatives around lung cancer can be so crucial.

The Congressional meetings are a part of the American Lung Association’s “Lung Force Advocacy Day”, which has been urging the federal government for more support since 2016. They are hoping to establish “robust, sustainable and predictable federal funding increases for lung cancer research, prevention and quality and affordable healthcare”.

More information on Advocacy Day can be found at the link here.

