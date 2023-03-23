Man, woman arrested for attempted homicide in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police arrested a man and a woman for a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 800 block of Rowland Ave. N.E.

When Canton officers arrived at the residence around 3:10 p.m., the victim was found unresponsive on the driveway.

Police said Melvin Stevenson, 36, of Canton, had been shot in his head and body. EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and according to police he has serious, life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and the real time crime center were able to use their camera system to quickly track down the suspects, police said.

Frank Errol, 29, is charged with attempt to commit murder and Tricia Stevenson-Frank, 29, is charged with obstructing justice.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to call Canton police detectives at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

