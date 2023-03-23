2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man, woman arrested for attempted homicide in Canton

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police arrested a man and a woman for a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 800 block of Rowland Ave. N.E.

When Canton officers arrived at the residence around 3:10 p.m., the victim was found unresponsive on the driveway.

Police said Melvin Stevenson, 36, of Canton, had been shot in his head and body. EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and according to police he has serious, life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and the real time crime center were able to use their camera system to quickly track down the suspects, police said.

Frank Errol, 29, is charged with attempt to commit murder and Tricia Stevenson-Frank, 29, is charged with obstructing justice.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to call Canton police detectives at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

First Alert Weather Live
Suspect in stolen Kia points gun at Cleveland officers
Suspect in stolen Kia points gun at Cleveland officers
Suspect in stolen Kia points gun at Cleveland officers
Bratenahl police chase
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood