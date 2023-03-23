Maple Heights police chase ends in 3-car accident
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A car chase in Maple Heights early Thursday morning ended in a three car accident.
Maple Heights EMS was not able to confirm if any transports were made.
The accident happened at the Judson Drive.
Maple Heights police will be releasing a statement with new information.
This is a developing story. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.