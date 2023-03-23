2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights police chase ends in 3-car accident

The early morning chase ended in a three car accident on Thursday(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A car chase in Maple Heights early Thursday morning ended in a three car accident.

Maple Heights EMS was not able to confirm if any transports were made.

The accident happened at the Judson Drive.

Maple Heights police will be releasing a statement with new information.

This is a developing story. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
New video of deadly 51-car pileup released, prosecutor determined it was an ‘act of God,’ no charges will be filed
New data shows drop in Akron police officer applications after shooting of Jayland Walker
Dash cam released in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike: 73 injuries, 4 deaths (video)
Sentencing for Summit County man convicted of deadly drunk driving accident
