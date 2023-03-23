2 Strong 4 Bullies
New Browns WR Elijah Moore: Trade came ‘out of nowhere’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elijah Moore, acquired by the Browns in a trade Wednesday, admitted the deal came “out of nowhere” but said he’s “super excited” to be a Brown and to play with QB Deshaun Watson.

Moore spoke to media Thursday on a zoom call.

Cleveland traded the 42nd overall pick in next month’s draft to the Jets for Moore and the 74th pick.

Moore played 2 seasons with New York, starting 15 games.

He had 80 catches for 984 yards and 6 TD.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

