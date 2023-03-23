2 Strong 4 Bullies
Officials demand Richmond Heights recognizes 1st Black woman mayor

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County made their voices known outside Richmond Heights City Hall Thursday.

Commission members called on current Mayor Kim Thomas to put a photo of former Mayor Miesha Headen up on the wall with the other past mayors of Richmond Heights.

“It’s Women’s History Month. We feel it’s really really important we make that known to the women not only in this community but too anywhere that there was an African-American mayor and she was a women and she took the job here in Richmond Heights,” said Monekah Lewis.

Headen was the city’s first Black woman mayor and served in 2014, before a recall election stopping her from completing her full term.

“She actually was the mayor and for her to be left off the wall is selective, selective history telling,” said Marvetta Rutherfoid.

Thomas said she agrees Headen’s picture should have been on the wall seven years ago and she’s honored to place it there now.

Leaders from the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County added if this photo does not get put up soon, they will be at the next city council meeting.

