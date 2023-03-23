Ohio BMV expands self-service kiosks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday they are implementing more self-service kiosks in the Cleveland area.

Customers can renew their vehicle registrations at the 24 new self-service kiosks, officials say.

“Adding more self-serve kiosks offers an even more expansive and convenient way for more Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day,” said Lieutenant Governor Husted.

Stickers and registration cards will print directly from the kiosk, according to a release.

To find a kiosk near you, visit www.bmv.ohio.gov

