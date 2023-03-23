AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police announced with great sadness that retired K-9 Recon passed away after a long battle with kidney disease.

Recon celebrated his 12th birthday on March 15, less than a week before crossing the Rainbow Bridge on March 21.

APD said Recon served the community in thousands of ways over his nine-year career.

Over 20 suspects tried to evade Recon’s apprehensions, according to APD, including:

a suspect who chased and attempted to murder a police officer

a barricaded domestic violence suspect

aggravated burglary suspects

robbery suspects

carjacking suspects

Recon also spent his career assisting officers in locating illegal narcotics, said APD.

He also enjoyed his years helping teach Akron Public Schools kindergarten students during his Safety Town presentations, according to APD.

When he retired in Nov. 2020, Recon continued to live with his partner, Ofc. McConnell.

APD said Recon spent his golden years enjoying daily walks, runs, rounds of catch, and playing hide and seek until he crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

“Thank you for your dedicated service, Recon! You will be missed!” Akron Police stated.

The Akron Police Department thanked the City of Akron and the citizens who continue to support the Akron Police K-9 unit.

“A special thanks to Tom Girolami, from Great Lakes Industrial Shoe, who donated Recon to the Akron Police Department,” APD remembered.

Retired Akron Police K-9 Recon, who served for 9 years, dies (Akron Police)

