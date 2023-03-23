Robbers attack 77-year-old man, steal lottery winnings, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a group of robbers attacked a 77-year-old man earlier this month to steal his lottery winnings.

According to investigators, the incident happened in broad daylight on March 3 in the area of East 128th Street and Eddy Road.

The suspect targeted the man after watching him cash in his winning lottery tickets, officers said.

Cleveland police said they waited for the victim to leave the store, then assaulted and robbed him at gunpoint as he walked home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5518.

