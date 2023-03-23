2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Robbers attack 77-year-old man, steal lottery winnings, Cleveland police say

Robbers attack 77-year-old man, steal lottery winnings, Cleveland police say
Robbers attack 77-year-old man, steal lottery winnings, Cleveland police say(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a group of robbers attacked a 77-year-old man earlier this month to steal his lottery winnings.

According to investigators, the incident happened in broad daylight on March 3 in the area of East 128th Street and Eddy Road.

The suspect targeted the man after watching him cash in his winning lottery tickets, officers said.

Cleveland police said they waited for the victim to leave the store, then assaulted and robbed him at gunpoint as he walked home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5518.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

Suspects of Berea attempted carjacking
Berea police search for 2 suspects of attempted carjacking
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Cleveland Police file photo
5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect, police say
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Body pulled from water near old Cleveland Coast Guard Station