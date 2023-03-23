Several in custody after Shaker Heights chase ends in Cleveland
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects were arrested Thursday morning after a car chase involving Shaker Heights police.
The suspects were apparently in a stolen Hyundai Sonata.
According to police, they bailed from the vehicle in the area of E. 123rd Street and Crennell Avenue around 9 a.m.
This is in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
