Several in custody after Shaker Heights chase ends in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects were arrested Thursday morning after a car chase involving Shaker Heights police.

The suspects were apparently in a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

According to police, they bailed from the vehicle in the area of E. 123rd Street and Crennell Avenue around 9 a.m.

This is in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

