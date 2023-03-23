2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several in custody after Shaker Heights chase ends in Cleveland

Shaker Heights chase
Shaker Heights chase((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects were arrested Thursday morning after a car chase involving Shaker Heights police.

Shaker Heights chase
Shaker Heights chase((Source: WOIO))

The suspects were apparently in a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

According to police, they bailed from the vehicle in the area of E. 123rd Street and Crennell Avenue around 9 a.m.

Shaker Heights chase
Shaker Heights chase((Source: WOIO))

This is in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

