Suspect in stolen Kia points gun at Cleveland officers

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bratenahl police are part of the search for a suspect who brandished a gun at a Cleveland police officer from a stolen Kia.

Bratenahl police received a report that a car was stolen in front of Cleveland police officers early Wednesday morning in the area of Superior Avenue and East 105th Street, the report says.

Police say around 2:58 a.m. the male passenger pointed a gun at a Cleveland police officer, who did not pursue but called it over the radio.

Euclid police attempted to stop the vehicle not knowing there was a firearm involved, officials say.

Bratenahl officers say pursued the stolen Kia Forte as it turned onto I-90 west after brandishing what is believed to be a gun at the officers.

Police say the car was last seen going west on Detroit Avenue at 3:12 a.m..

