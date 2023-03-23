2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wanted: Warrensville Heights man facing 19 counts of allegedly raping minors and recording the crimes

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Warrensville Heights man who is facing multiple charges, including 19 counts of rape for allegedly having sex with minors.

Michael Johns Jr. is accused of having sex with two minors, one of whom was under the age of 13 at the time, and in some cases using his cell phone to record the acts according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

In one case, the mother of the child came home to find Johns and the victim in the shower.

When confronted he ran and was found later by authorities in nearby woods wearing just his pants.

Johns’ car was later found parked near the victim’s home.

After being arrested Johns was allowed to make bail, but he cut off his GPS monitoring system and has not shown back up in court to face charges.

John’s is currently charges with 19 counts of rape, 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, 9 counts of unlawful use of minor in nude material, 8 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Johns Jr. is 5′5″ and 134 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 4300 block of Northfield Road in Warrensville Heights.

Anyone with information on Johns’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

