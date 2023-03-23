Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was shot on the city’s East side Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 3900 block of E. 347th Street around 11:30 p.m.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Female GSW to the back. 3900 block of E147th. Transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/5SSkLQmvlC — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 23, 2023

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Her condition and name have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

