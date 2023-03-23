Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was shot on the city’s East side Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 3900 block of E. 347th Street around 11:30 p.m.
This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
Her condition and name have not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
