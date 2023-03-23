2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was shot on the city’s East side Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 3900 block of E. 347th Street around 11:30 p.m.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Her condition and name have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

