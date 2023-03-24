2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Day: Heavy rain later tonight; damaging wind threat tomorrow afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intense area of low pressure will track from northeast Texas this morning to northern Indiana early tomorrow morning. It will then lift north of Lake Erie during the afternoon. The first stage will be a round of heavy rain that will develop later this evening and overnight. Rain amounts will exceed one inch in many towns. Flooding will be a concern. A strong cold front will roll through the area tomorrow. Our latest forecast has scattered showers tomorrow morning then we will be down with the rain the rest of the day. Temperatures will surge well into the 60s before the cold front passes. The other main story will be very strong winds out of the southwest that will establish itself for a time tomorrow afternoon into the evening. The winds could potentially gust over 55 mph at times. This will cause some damage and power loss. The wind will slowly decrease Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

