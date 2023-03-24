2 elderly people rescued from Twinsburg Township house fire

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man and woman were rescued from a Twinsburg Township house fire Thursday.

The Twinsburg Fire Department was called to the fire on Marwell Boulevard in Twinsburg Township around 6:20 pm.

When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy smoke was coming from the house and an elderly female was being escorted from the house by two Summit County Sherriff patrol officers and a family member.

Firefighters searched for a second victim that was initiated while an offensive attack on the fire was performed simultaneously, according to the Twinsburg fire department press release.

The elderly male victim was located, removed from the home, and transported by Hudson EMS to Akron City Hospital.

He was later transferred to the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

There is no update on the patient at this time.

The elderly female, two sheriff’s officers, and the family member were evaluated on-scene by EMS and declined medical transport.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control after 45 minutes with the assistance from Reminderville, Macedonia, and Hudson fire departments.

Damage to the home is estimated at approximately $100,000.

The State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to assist with the investigation.

