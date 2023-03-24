Akron police arrest 3 teens after finding Mercedes stolen during carjacking

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers arrested three teens early Friday after spotting them inside a vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking.

Officers sighted the stolen Mercedes-Benz ML 350 around 12:15 a.m. near Baird Street and Talbot Avenue.

Akron police said three suspects stole the Mercedes Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot.

According to police, two 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old were taken into custody when an attempted traffic stop turned into a short chase.

After the driver collided with a parked car, the teens all ran away but were soon found, police said.

All three of the teens are facing charges involving guns as well as obstructing official business, officers said, and one of the 17-year-olds was charged with resisting arrest.

Additional charges are possible, according to police.

