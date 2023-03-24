2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police arrest 3 teens after finding Mercedes stolen during carjacking

Akron Police

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers arrested three teens early Friday after spotting them inside a vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking.

2 people carjacked at gunpoint in Akron parking lot

Officers sighted the stolen Mercedes-Benz ML 350 around 12:15 a.m. near Baird Street and Talbot Avenue.

Akron police said three suspects stole the Mercedes Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot.

According to police, two 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old were taken into custody when an attempted traffic stop turned into a short chase.

After the driver collided with a parked car, the teens all ran away but were soon found, police said.

All three of the teens are facing charges involving guns as well as obstructing official business, officers said, and one of the 17-year-olds was charged with resisting arrest.

Additional charges are possible, according to police.

