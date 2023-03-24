2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashtabula man to be extradited from Colorado

An Ashtabula man is being extradited back to Ohio after being found in Colorado, according to a...
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula man is being extradited back to Ohio after being found in Colorado, according to a release from the Ashtabula Police Department.

Barton Cumberland was wanted for Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence, Menacing by phone and Harassment, police say.

35-year-old man wanted after gun fires during fight near Ashtabula business

Officials ay Cumberland hit someone in a head after a fight had started outside a liquor store in Ashtabula February 21.

Cumberland was found in Durango, Colorado after investigators monitored leads regarding his movements across several states, police say.

Cumberland will be extradited back to Ohio and transported to the Ashtabula City Jail, according to police.

The extradition process may take up to several weeks before Cumberland will be returned to Ashtabula and brought before the court to answer to the charges.

