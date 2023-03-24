Ashtabula man to be extradited from Colorado

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula man is being extradited back to Ohio after being found in Colorado, according to a release from the Ashtabula Police Department.

Barton Cumberland was wanted for Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence, Menacing by phone and Harassment, police say.

Officials ay Cumberland hit someone in a head after a fight had started outside a liquor store in Ashtabula February 21.

Cumberland was found in Durango, Colorado after investigators monitored leads regarding his movements across several states, police say.

Cumberland will be extradited back to Ohio and transported to the Ashtabula City Jail, according to police.

The extradition process may take up to several weeks before Cumberland will be returned to Ashtabula and brought before the court to answer to the charges.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.