BGSU Athletics responds to altercation following WNIT game Vs. Memphis

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University addressed an altercation that occurred following the Women’s basketball team’s WNIT game.

According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”

While details surrounding this incident remain unclear, a video released on social media shows a Memphis player punching a BGSU player as the teams closed out the night in the handshake line.

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately.



Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

The incident follows a win from the BGSU women’s basketball team, which will move on to the final 8 of the WNIT.

Below is the full statement from BGSU:

The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department. Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is the health, safety, and support of our student-athletes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.