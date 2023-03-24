2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

BGSU Athletics responds to altercation following WNIT game Vs. Memphis

According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the...
According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”(AP IMAGES)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University addressed an altercation that occurred following the Women’s basketball team’s WNIT game.

According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”

While details surrounding this incident remain unclear, a video released on social media shows a Memphis player punching a BGSU player as the teams closed out the night in the handshake line.

The incident follows a win from the BGSU women’s basketball team, which will move on to the final 8 of the WNIT.

Below is the full statement from BGSU:

The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department. Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is the health, safety, and support of our student-athletes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe

Latest News

Raython Fields
Lorain man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2021 murder
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Police: Man hospitalized following shooting in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood
An Ashtabula man is being extradited back to Ohio after being found in Colorado, according to a...
Ashtabula man to be extradited from Colorado
A woman said she was a resident at the group home from 2000-2001. She claims she was...
Another victim comes forward, claims physical and sexual abuse at group home run by Catholic Diocese of Cleveland