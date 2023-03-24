Cavs win thriller in Brooklyn, 116-114 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Okoro hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left as Cleveland rallied to beat the Nets in Brooklyn 116-114.
Okoro’s 3 came on a pass from Caris LeVert after Donovan Mitchell had missed the tying free throw.
Cleveland sweeps this week’s 2-game mini-series and also takes the season series 2-1.
The Cavs finished on a 12-2 run to pull out the win.
Evan Mobley starred for the Cavs with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31.
Brooklyn drops to 39-34 (6th in the East).
Mikal Bridges was the Nets’ high scorer with 32 points. Spencer Dinwiddie added 25.
Cleveland, 47-28 overall and winners of 8 of its last 10, is back home Sunday against Houston.
