Cavs win thriller in Brooklyn, 116-114 (video)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Okoro hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left as Cleveland rallied to beat the Nets in Brooklyn 116-114.

Okoro’s 3 came on a pass from Caris LeVert after Donovan Mitchell had missed the tying free throw.

Cleveland sweeps this week’s 2-game mini-series and also takes the season series 2-1.

The Cavs finished on a 12-2 run to pull out the win.

Evan Mobley starred for the Cavs with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31.

Brooklyn drops to 39-34 (6th in the East).

Mikal Bridges was the Nets’ high scorer with 32 points. Spencer Dinwiddie added 25.

Cleveland, 47-28 overall and winners of 8 of its last 10, is back home Sunday against Houston.

