Cavs win thriller in Brooklyn, 116-114 (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Okoro hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left as Cleveland rallied to beat the Nets in Brooklyn 116-114.

Okoro’s 3 came on a pass from Caris LeVert after Donovan Mitchell had missed the tying free throw.

Cavs steal a massive win in dramatic fashionhttps://t.co/EmsUj3t9qF pic.twitter.com/pgMSfEOMQm — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 24, 2023

Cleveland sweeps this week’s 2-game mini-series and also takes the season series 2-1.

The Cavs finished on a 12-2 run to pull out the win.

Evan Mobley starred for the Cavs with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31.

Brooklyn drops to 39-34 (6th in the East).

Mikal Bridges was the Nets’ high scorer with 32 points. Spencer Dinwiddie added 25.

Cleveland, 47-28 overall and winners of 8 of its last 10, is back home Sunday against Houston.

