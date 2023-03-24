Chardon restaurant receives threats over drag show brunch

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Element 41 in Chardon says it has received threats after announcing a drag show brunch scheduled for April 1.

Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus told 19 News that the Chardon Police Department is working with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department to prepare for the event.

“We are actively planning and working on a collaborative effort with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department ahead of the event,” Niehus said.

The drag show is in collaboration with Community Church of Chesterland.

The show is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. April 1 at 141 Main Street in Chardon.

