2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed a man Friday morning who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following a man who was carrying a grenade near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man was down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe

Latest News

Geauga County Sheriff: No foul play detected in death of 76-year-old woman found in woods
Geauga County Sheriff: No foul play detected in death of 76-year-old woman found in woods
Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating Spanish flavors at Mallorca
Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating Spanish flavors at Mallorca
Young girl reacts to catching a fish during father-daughter fishing trip
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations