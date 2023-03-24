2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since March 23

Khalani Kane
Khalani Kane(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Khalani Kane, who was last seen on March 23.

Kane was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 135 pounds, with short red hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen at her home in the 2700 block of Marvin Avenue wearing an orange hoodie, gray pants, and black slide shoes.

Kane is a habitual runaway, Cleveland Police stated.

Detectives said this was the only photo provided by the family:

Call the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Detective Unit at 216-623-2755 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

