FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -FirstEnergy recently had to buy electricity on the open market that was extremely high in price, which means the cost of that increase is about to make bills nearly double.

In June, the usage cost for FirstEnergy customers, which is also Ohio Edison and the Illuminating Company, will go from 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.2 cents.

It’s important to note not everyone will see the increase just because they get a bill from FirstEnergy, the Illuminating Company or Ohio Edison.

There are two charges on your bill; one for distribution which the cost of delivering the energy, and one for the amount of energy you use which is called consumption or usage.

On your bill the name of the company that sells you the actual electricity will be listed under consumption.

If your company is FirstEnergy, Ohio Edison or the Illuminating Company your bill will be significantly higher in June and remain that way until May of 2024.

But you do have options, and can shop around for your electricity.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has a Energy Choice Ohio website where you can find a new company from which to buy your electricity.

There are many options and companies to choose from.

Some offer a fix rate and may lock you into a contract for a period of time.

Some offer a variable rate.

Energy right now on the open market is relatively cheap and variable rates are low.

But things could change and those prices could rise.

In August of last year, many NOPEC customers remember seeing similar shocking bills, because they too had to buy expensive energy on the open marker.

After the non-profit energy aggregate saw a huge amount of customers opting out of its program, it decided to return everyone back to their default energy provider, which in most cases was FirstEnergy.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.