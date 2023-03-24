2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geauga County Sheriff: No foul play detected in death of 76-year-old woman found in woods

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
Susan Taylor
Susan Taylor(Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Geauga County have released new details into the death of the missing 76-year-old woman who was found in the woods this week.

The body of Susan Taylor, from Thompson Township, was found Wednesday after going missing from her Sidley Road home on March 17, according to previous reports. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to aid in the search.

Geauga County Sheriff: Body of missing 76-year-old woman found in woods

The Geauga County Coroner’s Office said Taylor had become ill several weeks prior to her death due to an undiagnosed blood clot, heart disease and a pulmonary embolism, which is known to cause a lack of oxygenated blood to the brain.

Officials said Taylor sustained an “accidental injury” while working in the woods, which led to further blood loss and compounded her condition.

Police said Taylor “walked off of her property” through a wooded wetland area and was located on the far property line of a neighboring parcel of land.

Officials said while the case remained under investigation, no foul play is suspected in Taylor’s death at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

