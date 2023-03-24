2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2021 murder

Raython Fields
Raython Fields(Elyria Police)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Common Please Judge James Miraldi on Thursday sentenced a man after he pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder.

Elyria Police Capt. William Pelko said officers found the victim, 20-year-old Yadiel Torres, shot dead in the head on the sidewalk in the 350 block of Broad Street around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021, according to previous reports.

RELATED: 20-year-old dies after shooting in Elyria

Police arrested 29-year-old Raython Fields in connection to the murder on Sept. 7, 2021.

Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson said Fields, who was 27 at the time of the murder, on March 23, 2023 pleaded guilty to the following crimes:

  • Murder, a special felony with a three-year firearm specification
  • Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony with a three-year firearm specification
  • Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony
  • Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony with a one-year firearm specification

Judge Miraldi sentenced Fields to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 21 years, Tomlinson confirmed. Fields, who was also designated as a Violent Offender, will need to register his address with the Lorain County Sheriff if he is released every year for at least 10 years.

“Raython Fields needlessly took the victim’s life, leaving his family forever without a loved one,” Tomlinson said. “I hope that the successful prosecution of Fields allows the victim’s family to continue their healing and that it shows to the community that gun violence is unacceptable.”

