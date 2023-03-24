2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina cat rescued from reclining chair

Medina cat stuck in chair
Medina cat stuck in chair(Medina Fire Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Medina, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina Fire Department freed a cat from an electric recliner after its tail became stuck Thursday.

Fire crews were dispatched around 2:30p after a resident called for assistance freeing the feline.

When crews arrived on the scene they requested assistance from the Medina Veterinary Clinic, which immediately sent two veterinary technicians to the scene.

The cat was sedated and set free a few minutes later without sustaining additional injuries, according to the Medina Fire Department Facebook post.

The cat was taken to an emergency clinic for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

