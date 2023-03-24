Nordonia High School teacher to be investigated for allegedly using racial slur in class

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Nordonia Hills City School District on Friday announced an investigation has been launched into a high school teacher after allegedly using a racial slur while in class.

Superintendent Joe Clark and high school principal Louise Teringo said in a joint statement the teacher allegedly used the slur in context of a lesson to their class. The teacher allegedly used the slur while discussing what words were unacceptable to improve the class’s culture.

Officials confirmed the teacher was immediately relieved of duties while the district conducts their investigation. Clark also said the district will work with faculty to “provide additional training” on cultural sensitivity and anti-racism.

We recognize that incidents like these can be upsetting and concerning, and we are available to discuss any questions or concerns you may have. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me or any member of our administration. We appreciate the students who reported the offensive and inappropriate words to school administration immediately. Taking positive actions like the students modeled today diminishes the use of offensive and inappropriate words and actions while it also helps us nurture our positive and inclusive learning environment.

19 News obtained the full remarks from Clark and Teringo, which can be viewed in full below:

