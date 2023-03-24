Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced a travel ban for this weekend due to pending weather concerns.
A spokesperson for the turnpike said the restrictions were enforced ahead of high winds a speeds and heavy rainfall.
Northeast Ohio is expected to experience wind gusts of up to 50 mph.
In response, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a ban from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 25.
A statement from turnpike officials said the ban will be implemented for the following types of vehicles, including high-profile vehicles defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches tall:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.)
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations
Turnpike officials said the ban will not impact the following types of vehicles:
- Self-propelled motor homes
- Low-profile trailers
- Fold-down camper trailers
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
- Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer
- Commercial towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet
- Commercial towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet
- Two-axle buses less than 40 feet
- Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet
