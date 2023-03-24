Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced a travel ban for this weekend due to pending weather concerns.

A spokesperson for the turnpike said the restrictions were enforced ahead of high winds a speeds and heavy rainfall.

Northeast Ohio is expected to experience wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

In response, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a ban from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 25.

A statement from turnpike officials said the ban will be implemented for the following types of vehicles, including high-profile vehicles defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches tall:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.)

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)

All LCV triple-trailer combinations

Turnpike officials said the ban will not impact the following types of vehicles:

Self-propelled motor homes

Low-profile trailers

Fold-down camper trailers

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer

Commercial towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet

Commercial towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet

Two-axle buses less than 40 feet

Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet

