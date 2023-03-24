2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced a travel ban for this weekend due to pending weather concerns.

A spokesperson for the turnpike said the restrictions were enforced ahead of high winds a speeds and heavy rainfall.

Northeast Ohio is expected to experience wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

In response, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a ban from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 25.

A statement from turnpike officials said the ban will be implemented for the following types of vehicles, including high-profile vehicles defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches tall:

  • All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.)
  • Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer
  • All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers
  • All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)
  • All LCV triple-trailer combinations

Turnpike officials said the ban will not impact the following types of vehicles:

  • Self-propelled motor homes
  • Low-profile trailers
  • Fold-down camper trailers
  • Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
  • Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
  • Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
  • Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded
  • Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer
  • Commercial towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet
  • Commercial towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet
  • Two-axle buses less than 40 feet
  • Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

