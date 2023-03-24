2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Man dies 2 days after being shot in Canton

Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting
(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 36-year-old victim of an attempted homicide this week died on Friday.

Chief John Gabbard previously said the March 22 shooting that led to the arrest of a man and a woman.

RELATED: Man, woman arrested for attempted homicide in Canton

When Canton officers arrived at the residence around 3:10 p.m., the victim was found unresponsive on the driveway.

Police said Melvin Stevenson, 36, of Canton, had been shot in his head and body. EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and according to police he had serious, life-threatening injuries.

Chief Gabbard confirmed Stevenson died from his injuries Friday afternoon.

Frank Errol, 29, was charged with attempt to commit murder and Tricia Stevenson-Frank, 29, was charged with obstructing justice. Officials confirmed charges for both suspects will be amended by the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to call Canton police detectives at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

