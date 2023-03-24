2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Man found killed in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

A man was found killed in Cleveland on Friday, according to police officials.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found killed in Cleveland on Friday, according to police officials.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed a man was found near West 25th Street and Pearl Road on March 24.

Officials have not identified the victim.

Police confirmed an investigation is being launched into the murder.

Officials said new details will be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

