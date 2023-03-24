Police: Man hospitalized following shooting in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland early Friday morning.

Cleveland police officials confirmed the shooting in the 3000 block of E. 123rd Street.

This is in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood.

EMS officials said the man, who is in his 30′s, was taken to University Hospitals, where his condition remains unknown.

19 News has reached out to police for more information.

