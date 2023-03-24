2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Police: Man hospitalized following shooting in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland early Friday morning.

Cleveland police officials confirmed the shooting in the 3000 block of E. 123rd Street.

This is in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood.

EMS officials said the man, who is in his 30′s, was taken to University Hospitals, where his condition remains unknown.

19 News has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe

Latest News

Raython Fields
Lorain man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2021 murder
An Ashtabula man is being extradited back to Ohio after being found in Colorado, according to a...
Ashtabula man to be extradited from Colorado
A woman said she was a resident at the group home from 2000-2001. She claims she was...
Another victim comes forward, claims physical and sexual abuse at group home run by Catholic Diocese of Cleveland
Elderly people rescued from house fire
2 elderly people rescued from Twinsburg Township house fire