Reports: Cleveland Browns sign Seattle Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns make another splash in free agency after reportedly signing WR Marquise Goodwin, according to NFL insider Field Yates.
Goodwin played for the Seattle Seahawks in his 2022 campaign, racking up 387 receiving yards on 27 receptions. He also scored 4 touchdowns.
The reported 1-year deal comes two days after the team traded their 2nd-round pick to the New York Jets for Elijah Moore.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.