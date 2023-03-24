2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reports: Cleveland Browns sign Seattle Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin holds his hand after being injured during the...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin holds his hand after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns make another splash in free agency after reportedly signing WR Marquise Goodwin, according to NFL insider Field Yates.

Goodwin played for the Seattle Seahawks in his 2022 campaign, racking up 387 receiving yards on 27 receptions. He also scored 4 touchdowns.

The reported 1-year deal comes two days after the team traded their 2nd-round pick to the New York Jets for Elijah Moore.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

