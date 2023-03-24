Reports: Cleveland Browns sign Seattle Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns make another splash in free agency after reportedly signing WR Marquise Goodwin, according to NFL insider Field Yates.

The Browns are signing former Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin to a 1-year deal, per source.



After trading for Elijah Moore, Cleveland adds a second WR this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2023

Goodwin played for the Seattle Seahawks in his 2022 campaign, racking up 387 receiving yards on 27 receptions. He also scored 4 touchdowns.

The reported 1-year deal comes two days after the team traded their 2nd-round pick to the New York Jets for Elijah Moore.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

