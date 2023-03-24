Shane Bieber named Guardians Opening Day starter
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the 4th straight year, Guardians ace Shane Bieber will get the ball on Opening Day.
Bieber will face Luis Castillo of Seattle in the opener Thursday April 30 at T-Mobile Park.
The Guardians play their first 7 games on the road (4 in Seattle and 3 in Oakland).
The sold-out home opener is Friday April 7 at 4 p.m., also against Seatttle.
