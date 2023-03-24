Shane Bieber named Guardians Opening Day starter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the 4th straight year, Guardians ace Shane Bieber will get the ball on Opening Day.

Bieber will face Luis Castillo of Seattle in the opener Thursday April 30 at T-Mobile Park.

Opening Day is 6 Days Away!



Here are my 6 favorite matchups:



1. Jacob deGrom vs. Aaron Nola

2. Sandy Alcantara vs. Max Scherzer

3. Framber Valdez vs. Dylan Cease

4. Julio Urias vs. Zac Gallen

5. Luis Castillo vs. Shane Bieber

6. Gerrit Cole vs. Logan Webb — Peter Appel (@peterappel23) March 24, 2023

No starting pitcher has reached 100 Ks faster in a season than Shane Bieber (62.1 IP). 💯 pic.twitter.com/URIvkPTjji — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2020

The Guardians play their first 7 games on the road (4 in Seattle and 3 in Oakland).

The sold-out home opener is Friday April 7 at 4 p.m., also against Seatttle.

