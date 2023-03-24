Stolen car at Wickliffe hotel led to finding stolen items in suspect’s room, police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A detective spotting a stolen car in a hotel parking lot led to finding stolen items in the suspect’s room, Wickliffe Police confirmed.

A Wickliffe Police detective saw a suspicious car at a hotel parking lot, investigated, and learned it was reported stolen by Eastlake Police, said WPD.

WPD said video evidence showed a suspect who already left the hotel after spotting officers.

Officers lawfully got into the suspect’s hotel room where numerous suspected stolen power tools and equipment were seized, according to WPD.

Investigators learned that the tools were stolen from various locations throughout Eastlake, said WPD.

WPD identified the suspect as 60-year-old Dino Deniro of Eastlake.

Police got an arrest warrant for Deniro and he was apprehended by the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on March 22, according to WPD.

Deniro then admitted that he stole the items during his interview with detectives, WPD stated.

He was arraigned on March 22 on felonious receiving stolen property charges, WPD said, and will face additional charges for burglary and theft.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail after failing to post a $10,000 bond, according to WPD.

