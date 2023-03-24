2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ted Ginn Sr. elected to NFHS National Hall of Fame

Led Glenville to first state football championship in 2022
Ted Ginn Sr.
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr., football and track and field coach at Cleveland’s Glenville High School, has been elected to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame, according to a press release from Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Ginn and 11 others will be inducted on July 1 as part of the National High School Hall of Fame’s 40th induction class at the NFHS Summer Meeting in Seattle.

Ginn Sr. has a record of 240-60 since taking over the Tarblooders’ football program in 1997.

Glenville has been a state playoff participant 19 times under Ginn Sr., including a state championship in 2022 it was the first time a Cleveland Metropolitan School District team was crowned champions.

Coach Ginn has had over 20 former players go on to play in the NFL.

The Glenville boys track and field program has won seven OHSAA state championships under Ginn Sr. (2003-07, 2014, 2022). In 2004, the Tarblooders scored 80 team points at the state track and field meet, an all-divisions record that stood until 2019, according to the release.

Joining Ginn Sr. in the 2023 induction class are: Tamika Catchings (basketball, Illinois/Texas), Carlos Boozer (basketball, Alaska), Clarissa Chun (wrestling, Hawaii), Maranda Brownson (track and field, Oregon), Sue Butz-Stavin (field hockey coach, Pennsylvania), Barbara Campbell (girls volleyball coach, Tennessee), Allan Trimble (football coach, Oklahoma), Sister Lynn Winsor (golf coach, Arizona), Dave Stead (administrator, Minnesota), Dave Carlsrud (administrator, North Dakota) and Bill Webb (performing arts, Minnesota).

Ohio has 32 National High School Hall of Fame members, the most of any state since the hall of fame’s founding in 1982. More information on each of Ohio’s 32 inductees is available here: https://www.ohsaa.org/AboutOHSAA/NFHSHallofFame

