These Cuyahoga County cities ranked top 2 ‘Best Places to Live in Ohio’

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is home of the top two cities to live in the state, according to Niche’s 2023 Best Places to Live in America site.

Shaker Heights takes the top spot while Pepper Pike is ranked second in the Best Places to Live in Ohio.

Niche sourced its data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CDC, and millions of resident reviews, according to the platform.

This ninth release of the rankings aims help users “find a new place to call home whether they’re a young professional, a parent looking at schools, or retiree,” Niche stated.

Niche also shared these rankings for 2023′s Best Places to Live in the Cleveland Area:

Shaker Heights Pepper Pike Solon South Russell - up from #10 last year! Rocky River - up from #8

