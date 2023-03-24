2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

These Cuyahoga County cities ranked top 2 ‘Best Places to Live in Ohio’

Shaker Heights ranked #1 for ‘Best Places to Live in Ohio’ by Niche
Shaker Heights ranked #1 for ‘Best Places to Live in Ohio’ by Niche(City of Shaker Heights Government)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is home of the top two cities to live in the state, according to Niche’s 2023 Best Places to Live in America site.

Shaker Heights takes the top spot while Pepper Pike is ranked second in the Best Places to Live in Ohio.

Niche sourced its data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CDC, and millions of resident reviews, according to the platform.

This ninth release of the rankings aims help users “find a new place to call home whether they’re a young professional, a parent looking at schools, or retiree,” Niche stated.

Niche also shared these rankings for 2023′s Best Places to Live in the Cleveland Area:

  1. Shaker Heights
  2. Pepper Pike
  3. Solon
  4. South Russell - up from #10 last year!
  5. Rocky River - up from #8

[ Chagrin Falls named a top 10 town to shop by USA Today ]

[ Sandusky named USA Today’s ‘Best Coastal Small Town’ of 2023 ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe

Latest News

Officials demand Richmond Heights recognizes 1st Black woman mayor
Richmond Heights 1st black woman mayor should be recognized, Black Women Commission says
Retired Akron Police K-9 Recon, who served for 9 years, dies
Retired Akron Police K-9 Recon, who served for 9 years, dies
Cortland swears in city’s 1st full-time female firefighter, paramedic
Cortland swears in city’s 1st full-time female firefighter, paramedic
Susan Taylor
Geauga County Sheriff: Body of missing 76-year-old woman found in woods