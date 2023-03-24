2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tried and True Granola Co. Naturally Sweetened Granola recalled for undeclared milk allergen(Bakery Barn)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bakery Barn issued a voluntary recall of its Naturally Sweetened Granola due to an undeclared milk allergen, the Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed.

The Naturally Sweetened Granola was manufactured for Tried and True Granola Co. and packed in 14 ounce plastic containers and 20 pound bulk cases.

The ingredient label did not list a milk allergen.

The recalled product was available from July 30, 2019 to Mach 23, 2023 to the following distributors:

  • The Home Place, 7771 US Highway 68, Georgetown, OH
  • Walnut Creek Foods, 3850 SR-39, Millersburg, OH
  • Esh Foods, 58 Hatville Rd., Gordonville, PA
  • Dutch Valley Foods, 7615 Lancaster Ave., Myerstown, PA

The Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the problem during a routine inspection.

There have been no reports of illness from Naturally Sweetened Granola, ODA confirmed.

However, those who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to milk risk suffering a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product, according to ODA.

Call a physician immediately if you show signs or symptoms of food borne illness or allergies.

Those with a milk allergy or sensitivity who bought this affected product should get rid of it or reach out to Bakery Barn at 740-824-4797.

