1 hospitalized following shooting in Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was hospitalized Friday night following a shooting in Cleveland.

Cleveland EMS officials said a woman was found with gunshot wounds in the 15100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard at around 11 p.m.

This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

EMS officials confirmed the victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospitals in critical condition.

Her current condition is unknown.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

