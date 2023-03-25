2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain and high winds today, high wind warning until midnight

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain will diminish as strong southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 60 mph develop this morning and continue through tonight as afternoon temperatures top in the 60s.

Clouds decrease tonight with lows bottoming out in the mid 30s.

Sunday’s mainly sunny skies will allow highs in the low 50s.

Increasing cloudiness Sunday night will be coupled with lows in the mid 30s.

Monday arrives with a few showers and highs in the mid 40s.

A little light rain Tuesday couples with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday features partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.

