2 charged in connection to 2022 fatal shooting in Akron parking lot

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officials on Saturday confirmed two people have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2022.

Officials previously said the victim, identified as Akron 34-year-old Dartanian Howard, was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court, near E. Lods Street on Sept. 18, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Akron police previously said a person playing in the park spotted the body and called 911.

Lt. Michael Miller said police, along with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested 31-year-old Laurelin Flanagan, of Akron, on March 15, 2023. Miller also said police arrested 33-year-old Luther Easter, of Akron, on March 23.

Flanagan was arraigned on March 16 in the Akron Municipal Court and was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Easter was arraigned on March 24 in the Akron Municipal Court and also was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Both were given $1,000,000 bonds for their respective charges and are being held in the Summit County Jail.

