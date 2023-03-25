2 Strong 4 Bullies
Case Western Reserve University researchers scheduled to be on Sunday’s ‘60 Minutes’ episode
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Case Western Reserve University researchers are scheduled to be featured on Sunday’s episodes of ‘60 Minutes.’

The University announced on Twitter that CWRU researchers Dustin Tyler and Bolu Ajiboye would be featured on the popular CBS program.

The Tweet says that Tyler and Ajiboye are bringing a new sense of touch and hope to amputees and people with spinal cord injuries.

‘60 Minutes’ is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

