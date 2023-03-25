Case Western Reserve University researchers scheduled to be on Sunday’s ‘60 Minutes’ episode

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Case Western Reserve University researchers are scheduled to be featured on Sunday’s episodes of ‘60 Minutes.’

The University announced on Twitter that CWRU researchers Dustin Tyler and Bolu Ajiboye would be featured on the popular CBS program.

On Sunday, @CBS @60Minutes will bring national attention to groundbreaking work led by CWRU researchers Dustin Tyler and Bolu Ajiboye, biomedical engineering pioneers bringing a new sense of touch and hope to amputees and people with spinal cord injuries. https://t.co/RJ0liOpZ2K — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) March 24, 2023

The Tweet says that Tyler and Ajiboye are bringing a new sense of touch and hope to amputees and people with spinal cord injuries.

‘60 Minutes’ is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

