Family and friends gather on 10 year anniversary to remember murder victim Aliza Sherman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family and friends of beloved Cleveland Clinic Nurse Aliza Sherman bring flowers and gather at the very spot on Erieview Plaza where she was savagely stabbed to death on March 24, 2013.

It has been 10 years since the Beachwood woman’s brutal murder outside of her attorney’s office in broad daylight. At the time Sherman was going through a messy divorce.

The group that gathered paused for a moment of silence to honor her life and legacy.

Sherman’s daughter Jennifer says they will return here year after year until her mother’s killer is caught, “I never dreamed we would still be standing here today, 10 years later, without anyone held accountable.

She was a force like a true light, and since she left, life has not been as bright. We’ve found spots of brightness and picked up the shattered pieces, but, there’s still a hole in my heart that will be there for the rest of my life.”

One of the only clues in the case is grainy surveillance video that captured someone running from the bloody scene that day, “When this initially happened we thought someone would be arrested in a few days. Unfortunately, we learned it’s not like tv.”

The murder investigation has been in the hands of Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation or BCI for about two years. Sherman’s son Jason and daughter Jennifer confident there’s progress that will at some point lead to an arrest, “For me, I choose to believe. I guess I won’t accept otherwise. The monster or the monsters that did this they’re not going to win.”

A $100,000 reward is still available in the murder case through Crime Stoppers.

The Aleza Sherman Fund that was formed in conjunction with the Cleveland Clinic, has now surpassed it’s original goal of $50,000 to support victims of violence, as well as caregivers of violence victims.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.