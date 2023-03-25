Northeast Ohio mother starts non-profit ‘Brooks’ Bereavement Bears’ after pregnancy loss to help other women

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) -Taylor Prelac says that when she was going through one of the worst moments in her life, all she wanted was someone or something to hold on to. But that didn’t happen.

“It was just the most emptiness and sadness that I felt. no one could hug me, I had to pick up the phone and call my husband and say oh my gosh, the baby just died, I’m so sorry and it was through phone calls, not a hug,” she said.

The Prelacs lost their child in April 2020, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the entire country was on lockdown and restrictions in place at hospitals.

Taylor said when she went back to the hospital for another medical procedure after her loss, her grandmother didn’t want her to be alone, so she gave her a teddy bear for comfort.

From that feeling, came an idea that led to Taylor starting her own company, Brooks’ Bereavement Bears, in honor of the child she lost.

One in four women experience pregnancy loss. Canton, Ohio resident Taylor Prelac started Brooks' Bereavement Bears to comfort women through pregnancy loss. (WOIO-TV)

“I started this non-profit to give back to women who were in my shoes and you don’t have someone to hold on to and just need a little extra comfort,” said Taylor.

The company has given out about 120 bears and work with local hospitals like Cleveland Clinic Mercy and MVHC in Cambridge. Taylor tells says she’s on a mission to comfort and care all over the world.

