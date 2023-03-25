2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio without power due to storms

The Illuminating Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)(PRNewswire)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Saturday afternoon due to storms rolling through Northeast Ohio.

According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, the following counties are experiencing major outages as of 3:11 p.m.:

  • Stark County: 15,215
  • Geauga County: 9,414
  • Lake County: 5,109
  • Cuyahoga County: 3,808
  • Summit County: 7,618
  • Portage County: 12,274
  • Ashtabula County: 7,017

FirstEnergy has not given an estimate as to when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain and high winds today, high wind warning until midnight
High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for Northeast Ohio Saturday, March 25, 2023.
19 First Alert Day: Steady rain returns overnight; damaging wind threat Saturday afternoon
