Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio without power due to storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Saturday afternoon due to storms rolling through Northeast Ohio.

According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, the following counties are experiencing major outages as of 3:11 p.m.:

Stark County: 15,215

Geauga County: 9,414

Lake County: 5,109

Cuyahoga County: 3,808

Summit County: 7,618

Portage County: 12,274

Ashtabula County: 7,017

FirstEnergy has not given an estimate as to when power will be restored.

