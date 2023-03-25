Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio without power due to storms
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Saturday afternoon due to storms rolling through Northeast Ohio.
According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, the following counties are experiencing major outages as of 3:11 p.m.:
- Stark County: 15,215
- Geauga County: 9,414
- Lake County: 5,109
- Cuyahoga County: 3,808
- Summit County: 7,618
- Portage County: 12,274
- Ashtabula County: 7,017
FirstEnergy has not given an estimate as to when power will be restored.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
