Police: Cleveland teen missing since March 17 last seen in West Boulevard neighborhood

Police said 14-year-old Dinero Lewis was last seen in the area of West 116th Street and...
Police said 14-year-old Dinero Lewis was last seen in the area of West 116th Street and Triskett Road.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Saturday asked for the community’s help in locating a teenager who has been missing since March 17.

Police said 14-year-old Dinero Lewis was last seen in the area of West 116th Street and Triskett Road.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Police said Dinero is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Dinero was last seen wearing a grey and black jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Dinero’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

