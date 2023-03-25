2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

Cleveland police officials are looking for the car responsible for injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.
Cleveland police officials are looking for the car responsible for injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.(WCAX)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials are looking for the car responsible for injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened at E. 55th Street and Linwood Avenue at 2:30 a.m.

This is in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Police said the car responsible is a dark grey sedan. Officials said the car is “most likely” a BMW 5 Series with a missing driver’s side mirror along other damage.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact police at 216-623-5295.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

