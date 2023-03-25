Police: Pedestrian struck by car in hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials are looking for the car responsible for injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened at E. 55th Street and Linwood Avenue at 2:30 a.m.

This is in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Police said the car responsible is a dark grey sedan. Officials said the car is “most likely” a BMW 5 Series with a missing driver’s side mirror along other damage.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact police at 216-623-5295.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

