2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
Kim Jong Un claims he has drones that can create radioactive tsunamis.
Kim Jong Un takes threats to new level
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Judge: Meadows, former Trump aides must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury