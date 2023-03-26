2 adults, 2 children dead following Stark County house fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people died following a house fire in Stark County Sunday morning.

Jackson Township Fire Chief Tim Berczik said the March 26 fire occurred at around 12:16 a.m. near Everhard Road NW.

First responders arrived to the home fully engulfed in flames, Berczik said, and firefighters began to protect surrounding houses shortly after arriving.

Officials confirmed four people, two adults and two children, died as a result of the fire.

Officials said the fire and its cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

