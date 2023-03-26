2 Strong 4 Bullies
20-year-old charged in connection to murder of Canton man found in his car

Canton police on Sunday confirmed one person has been charged in connection to the shooting...
Canton police on Sunday confirmed one person has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man found in his own car.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police on Sunday confirmed one person has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man found in his own car.

The originally occurred in the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue S.W. at around 10:45 a.m. on March 10.

Officers located the victim in the driver’s seat of his car, which was running at the time, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to previous reports.

RELATED: Man fatally shot in vehicle in Canton

The victim later died from his injuries after being taken to Aultman Hospital.

Canton police Lt. Dennis Garren said detectives identified the suspect on March 24 as 20-year-old Damon Mitchell, from Toledo.

Officials confirmed Mitchell is currently in the Crawford County Jail on unrelated charges of drug possession and fleeing from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Lt. Garren confirmed Mitchell was charged with the following crimes:

  • Murder with a firearm specification, a special felony
  • Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony
  • Felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Lt. Garren confirmed Mitchell is still in Crawford County awaiting extradition.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

