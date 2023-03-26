2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns to sign Ohio native to free-agent deal, reports say

Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign offensive guard Wes Martin to a free-agent deal, according to ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler.

Martin is a four-year veteran, he spent three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

He also spent time with the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Martin has played in 38 games with 11 starts in his NFL career.

Martin is a West Milton, Ohio, native and graduated from West Milton High School.

The terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

