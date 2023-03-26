Cleveland Browns to sign Ohio native to free-agent deal, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign offensive guard Wes Martin to a free-agent deal, according to ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler.

Free agent guard Wes Martin is expected to sign with the #Browns later this week, per source. Four-year NFL veteran and Ohio native played for Washington last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 26, 2023

Martin is a four-year veteran, he spent three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

He also spent time with the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Martin has played in 38 games with 11 starts in his NFL career.

Martin is a West Milton, Ohio, native and graduated from West Milton High School.

The terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.